No longer a '2014-2024 era': Pawan Khera scoffs at 'Centre will crush Cong govt' remarks

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday reacted to Haryana Cabinet Minister J.P. Dalal's statement and said that the BJP can continue to "daydream" about crushing the Congress government and added that if the Centre dares to attempt the same, it will have grave repercussions.

Haryana Cabinet Minister J.P. Dalal on Wednesday stirred a political storm with his statement that if Congress forms a government in Haryana, "BJP leaders in Delhi" would ensure that it doesn't last for more than six months.

Dismissing the remarks as "daydreams," Khera said, "India has changed; it is no longer the 2014-2024 era India. If they even try to harm any Congress government, they will see how poorly the people of this country will defeat them," he said.

Sharing his views on the first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committees (JPCs) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Congress leader claimed that the current government is "weak" and unable to make correct decisions, which would inevitably lead to more JPCs being established in the future.

Asserting that the Centre would have to repeatedly "bow to the Opposition's demands," he said, "We advise them not to delay things so much; if we demand a JPC, then agree to it without any delay."

Khera also addressed the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, expressing hope for peaceful and democratic conduct of the elections.

Criticising the NDA-led Centre, he pointed out, "During the UPA regime, voter turnout used to be around 72-73 per cent. Now, the situation is such that they (NDA-led Centre) have not been able to conduct elections for a decade."

The Congress leader also voiced regret over J&K being reduced to a Union Territory, stating, "There is regret that a full-fledged state was reduced to a Union Territory, which is also felt by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Opposition."

On the recent Kolkata rape-murder case and CJI's demand for a report from the West Bengal government on vandalising the R.G. Kar Hospital, Khera emphasised the need to address the security concerns of doctors.

"We hope that we can satisfy the doctors as they are agitated. Some conclusion should be drawn because of the environment of insecurity among them," the Congress leader said.

He also condemned PM Modi's remarks criticising previous Indian governments while on foreign soil.

"No Prime Minister has ever criticised previous governments of the country while on a foreign visit. However, PM Modi has repeatedly done this. We strongly condemn this behaviour," the Congress leader said.

