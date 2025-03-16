Punjab has become lawless state: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said Punjab has become completely a lawless state where the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has given free hand to anti-national forces.

He said neither temples nor gurdwaras seem to be safe places as the disruptive forces are having a free play in the state.

Chugh said as the AAP government completes three years in power, Punjab has become a state of fear, insecurity, and economic bankruptcy.

The BJP leader said under Bhagwant Mann, law and order have completely crumbled and the state is witnessing one of the worst security crises in its history.

The recent grenade attack at the Thakurdwara temple in Amritsar is another horrifying example of the deteriorating law and order in Punjab.

“This is not an isolated incident, Punjab has witnessed a series of attacks on religious places, business establishments, and law enforcement agencies, exposing the utter failure of the AAP government in maintaining peace and security.”

Chugh questioned: “What is Bhagwant Mann doing when Punjab is under attack? Why are criminals and anti-national forces getting a free hand?”

He criticised the Mann government for reducing the police force to a political tool while common people live in fear.

Once celebrated as ‘Rangla Punjab’ -- the land of joy and prosperity, Punjab has now become an epicenter of drug abuse, crime, and economic distress.

The same Punjab that once fed the entire nation is now struggling to pay its own employees.

Farmers, traders, and industries are all facing severe crises under the AAP regime, as Punjab’s economy spirals downwards with no hope of recovery.

Citing the latest financial health report, Chugh stated that Punjab is one of the worst-performing states in India in terms of fiscal management. The government has failed to generate revenue, increase employment, or promote industrial growth.

Instead, AAP’s focus has been on publicity gimmicks and hollow promises, while the people of Punjab suffer.

“Where are the Rs 1,000 allowance for women? Where are the promised medical colleges? What happened to the job guarantees for youth?” Chugh asked, slamming AAP’s complete failure in fulfilling its pre-election promises.

He said the people of Punjab have now realized their mistake and are waiting eagerly for 2027 to show AAP the door and bring the BJP to power.

