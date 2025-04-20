Punjab Guv lays foundation of ayurvedic specialty hospital in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 20 (IANS) To mark the golden jubilee year of Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital (SDACH) here, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, on Sunday, laid the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art 250-bed Ayurvedic Super Specialty Hospital.

The college had received a grant of Rs 10 crore from the Ministry of AYUSH for the new facility, which is envisioned as a centre of excellence for ayurvedic management and care of chronic spine disorders.

On the occasion of stone laying, several public healthcare initiatives were dedicated to the public, including the neonatal intensive care unit to enhance neonatal health services, the free delivery programme (normal and caesarean) to ensure accessible and safe childbirth, the free anti-rabies vaccination programme through timely immunisation and the geriatric care programme aimed at providing comprehensive and compassionate care.

In his address, the Governor said, "The hospital's newly launched initiatives demonstrate a deep commitment to public health by providing comprehensive care for everyone from newborns to senior citizens."

"By seamlessly integrating age-old ayurvedic wisdom with modern medical practices, this institution marks a significant leap toward establishing Chandigarh as a prominent hub for ayurvedic excellence."

He emphasised the importance of international collaboration, saying such partnerships are crucial for taking ayurveda to the global stage.

"By working with foreign institutions, researchers and practitioners, ayurveda can gain wider recognition, enhance its credibility and integrate more effectively with modern healthcare systems worldwide."

Among those present on the occasion includes Koustubh Upadhyaya, Advisor (Ayurveda), Ministry of AYUSH, the management of Shri Dhanwantry Educational Society -- President K.K. Gupta and General Secretary Naresh Mittal.

Later, a convocation was held wherein 135 students were conferred degrees.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is the Chancellor of Chandigarh University, said, "Education unlocks endless possibilities. True success lies not just in acquiring knowledge, but in applying it to serve humanity. In ayurveda and holistic health, your learning has the power to heal and transform lives."

The ceremony also saw the presence of several eminent personalities as guests of honour.

They comprised Rakesh Sharma, President of the Board of Ethics and Registration, NCISM, New Delhi; K.S. Dhiman, Vice-Chancellor of Shri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra; and Sanjeev Sood, Vice-Chancellor of Guru Ravidas Ayurveda University in Hoshiarpur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.