Deepika Singh sheds light on the growing divorce trend in the television industry

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) From Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu, to Shaleen Bhanot and Daljeet Kaur, to Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget, to Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta, the divorce trend in the television industry seems to be on the rise.

Exclusively speaking to IANS, popular television actress Deepika Singh reflected on this saying that this is not just the case in the television industry, however given the popularity of the television stars, their separation garners more limelight.

Deepika told IANS, "Honestly, this isn’t just about television actors. It’s just that we’re more visible, so people talk about us more. I’ve seen similar stories in the corporate world too. It’s everywhere. I don’t have personal experience in this area, so I don’t want to comment too much. Only God knows what someone is truly going through. It’s very painful, and I hope no one ever has to go through that."

When asked if the hectic schedules make it harder for couples to maintain relationships, Deepika said, "I believe marriage requires dedication and responsibility from both partners — not just towards each other, but also towards the children, the family, the in-laws. You become part of an extended family. It’s a two-way street. No matter how much you give, you never really know what's going on inside the other person."

"You can’t mold yourself entirely to someone else’s expectations. That’s why I believe we should stay true to ourselves. I’ve learned that respect should never be compromised — not even for love or marriage. If you allow disrespect once, it might become a pattern. We need to live consciously, be aware of how people treat us and set boundaries.," she added.

Stressing the need to focus on one's karma, the 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress went on to say, "You can’t make everyone happy, and your real duty is towards your own karma. Do the right thing, and leave the rest to God. Everyone deserves happiness. Cheating or disrespect should never be tolerated. And while I don’t know what everyone else’s story is, I try to live with empathy and gratitude".

"Women who take these difficult decisions — like separation or divorce — do so after much pain. It's emotionally and financially draining. So, I truly empathize with them," Deepika concluded.

