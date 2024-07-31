Punjab govt following in the footsteps of martyrs like Udham Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Sangrur (Punjab), July 31 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday that the Punjab government is following in the footsteps of martyrs like Udham Singh to restore the pristine glory of the state by making the youth active partners in the socio-economic progress of the country.

Addressing the gathering at a state-level function to mark the 85th martyrdom day of Udham Singh at Sunam in Sangrur district, the Chief Minister recalled how he used to accompany his father as a child to attend an annual event here to pay tributes to Udham Singh.

He said the countrymen are enjoying the fruits of freedom today due to the enormous sacrifices made by legendary heroes like Udham Singh.

Calling him a true son of the soil who exhibited exemplary courage to kill Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the prime perpetrator of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Chief Minister said he regularly paid visits to the Caxton Hall in London where Udham Singh took revenge on behalf of millions of Indians.

"The unprecedented sacrifice made by this iconic martyr at the altar of national freedom struggle helped the country overthrow British imperialism," he said, adding that Udham Singh waited for 21 years to avenge the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh and thus laid the foundation for freedom of the nation.

The Chief Minister also asserted that Punjabis hold a prominent place in the national freedom struggle and “we are proud of their brave and unique contributions”.

The rich legacy of the unprecedented sacrifices made by the martyrs will act as a lighthouse to guide the destiny of future generations, he added.

