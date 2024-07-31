UNDP donates drones to Uganda for wildlife conservation

Kampala, July 31 (IANS) The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has donated six drones to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to enhance conservation efforts in the East African country.

Nwanneakolam Vwede-Obahor, the UNDP representative to Uganda, on Tuesday handed over the unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to Tom Butime, Uganda's minister of tourism, wildlife and, antiquities, according to a statement issued by UWA.

The donation is expected to assist UWA in tracking animal migration patterns, assessing habitat health, and conducting detailed surveys. "Uganda is a country of natural beauty. Our support to UWA reflects our commitment to enhancing Uganda's capacity to protect its unique wildlife and natural resources," said Vwede-Obahor, as quoted in the statement.

She said the UNDP will maintain its support not only for UWA but also for the tourism sector overall, recognising its substantial contribution to the country's economic development, Xinhua news agency reported.

Butime expressed appreciation to the UNDP, highlighting the significant impact the drones will have on Uganda's conservation initiatives.

The newly acquired drones will enable UWA to conduct real-time aerial surveillance, enhance monitoring capabilities over extensive and remote areas, gather critical data on wildlife movements, and respond swiftly to any threats, thereby significantly bolstering their conservation strategies, according to UWA.

