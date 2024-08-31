Punjab Governor, CM pay obeisance at Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple

Amritsar, Aug 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Durgiana Mandir here to pray for the progress of the state and the prosperity of its people.

The duo offered prayer at both places and prayed that Punjab should continue to be front-runner state in every field.

They sought the blessings of Almighty to render their respective duties well for the welfare of the people and prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity should be further cemented in the state.

The prayed Punjab should emerge as an epitome of peace, progress and prosperity. Both the leaders also paid homage to the great martyrs at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial and said "this place will always inspire the younger generations for selfless service of nation".

Interacting with the media, the Governor said he is blessed to have got an opportunity to bow down his head on this pious land.

He said the life and philosophy of great Sikh Gurus has since ages inspired the humanity for selfless service.

Kataria said he too had prayed before the Almighty to give him strength for discharging his duty well for the development of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister welcomed the new Governor to the state and expressed hope that the state will be immensely benefitted from his rich administrative experience.

He envisioned that both of them will work within their own jurisdictions and ensure that Punjab scripts a new success story in every field.

Mann said together they will ensure that Punjab witnesses overall growth and progress in every field.

Gulab Chand Kataria was a Rajasthan Cabinet minister from 2013 till 2018, 2003 to 2008 and from 1993 to 1998.

He served as the Home Minister of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2018.

Kataria also served as Education Minister between 1993 and 1998.

