Punjab BJP to complete district presidents election by Feb 27

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (IANS) After the BJP’s membership drive across the nation, every state unit under the ‘Sangathan Parv’ is conducting the organisational elections of the booth president, circle president, and district president in a prescribed manner in their respective states.

Punjab BJP's state election officer and former deputy speaker, Dinesh Singh Babbu, on Tuesday said the Punjab BJP will complete the election of district presidents by February 27.

Babbu provided detailed information, saying the presidents of 24,400 booth committees will be elected from February 14 to 18. The 544 circle presidents will be elected from February 19 to 21.

Finally, the presidents of all 35 organisational districts will be elected between February 25 and 27. To ensure that organisational elections are conducted per the process laid down under the party constitution, the party will organise district workshops in every district from February 5 to 7 where the district election officers, co-election officers, and election officers of the circles will participate.

Similarly, information about the election process will be provided by organising circle workshops for every circle unit from February 9 to 13.

Under the circle, the heads of booth committees, the in-charges of Shakti Kendras, and other invited workers will participate.

A state-level workshop was organised in Chandigarh on January 27 in which BJP national secretary, Punjab co-in-charge and MLA Narinder Singh Raina; national executive member, Himachal BJP co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon, state general secretary organisation Manthri Srinivasulu detailed in length about the election process.

State Election Officer Babbu, State Co-Election Officers Manjit Singh Rai and Mohan Lal Sethi, and State Active Membership in charge Som Prakash also reported on the preparations for the election process.

State and district election officers and co-election officers, members of the state core committee, state office-bearers, and district in-charges and co-in-charges participated in the workshop.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.