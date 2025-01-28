MUDA scam: Complaint lodged against JD-S MLA over illegal allotment of 19 sites

Mysuru, Jan 28 (IANS) A complaint has been lodged with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Karnataka Lokayukta against former minister and JD-S MLA G.T. Deve Gowda on Tuesday, alleging that he illegally obtained 19 sites from the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The complaint was filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is also the petitioner in the MUDA case, in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is named as the first accused.

Krishna said that MLA Deve Gowda purchased land bearing survey number 81/2 in Devanuru village in the name of his sister’s son, Mahendra.

“It was falsely projected that compensation for this land had not been provided by MUDA after the acquisition, and 19 sites were illegally obtained under the 50:50 ratio scheme,” said Krishna.

Krishna further stated that he had already submitted a petition regarding the illegal allotment of sites to MLA Deve Gowda.

In addition to that petition, along with a fresh complaint, he has now submitted six photographs as evidence, which allegedly show MLA Deve Gowda handing cheques to the real owner of the said land.

Krishna has requested that the persons in the photographs be questioned.

He also alleged that the tehsildar of Mysuru executed the sale deed in the name of Gowda’s sister’s son and, despite houses being built on the land, it is still categorised as agricultural land. Based on these documents, the illegal allotment of 19 sites was facilitated, he charged.

Moreover, the MUDA developed a layout on the said land, and despite this, the tehsildar and other authorities declared it as agricultural land to enable the allotment of sites to MLA Deve Gowda, he further alleged.

MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, who is closely associated with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been aligning himself with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah since the MUDA scam came to light.

He has openly praised Siddaramaiah, stating that Siddaramaiah supports his followers’ political growth, unlike his own past experiences where he claims he saw limited progress in his political career.

Krishna has alleged illegal allotment of about 4,000 to 5,000 sites is made to vested interests and supporters of Siddaramaiah by the MUDA.

