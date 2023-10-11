Punjab BJP chief Jakhar running away from debate with Mann: AAP

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab slammed state BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday for refusing a debate on the issues related to the state with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 1.

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang told the media that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been constantly taking anti-Punjab decisions and "that is why Jakhar is running away from a debate with Chief Minister Mann”.

Kang reminded Jakhar, a former Congressman, about his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he had said that Modi “is only concerned about his clothes and did nothing except changing his jackets”.

Kang asked whether Jakhar will now retract his statement on Modi.

"Will Sunil Jakhar now deny the affidavit given by former Congress Chief Minister late Darbara Singh in the Supreme Court and the inauguration of the SYL canal by Indira Gandhi and Amarinder Singh in Kapuri, Patiala," he asked.

Kang said Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave a statement that the Punjab government is not allowing the SYL canal to be built.

"PM Modi also gave a statement against the Punjab government on the SYL issue. If Jakhar is at all concerned about Punjab, he should protest in front of the houses of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar,” Kang said.

The AAP leader also criticised Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, claiming that like Jakhar, the SAD chief will also run away from debate.

He said it is the strategy of the Akali Dal that first it creates controversy and then compromises with the interests of Punjab for their personal benefits.

