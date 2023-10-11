China women's football team assembles for Olympic qualifiers preparation

Beijing, Oct 11 (IANS) China's women's football team started a training camp in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province on Wednesday for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games Asian qualifiers.

China just finished a disappointing campaign at the Asian Games, losing to Japan in the semifinals on home ground.

China will face South Korea, Thailand and DPR Korea in Group B of the qualifiers, which will be held in Xiamen from October 26 to November 1.

12 teams are divided into three groups for the second phase of the qualifiers. The top-ranked team of each group and the best second-placed finisher will qualify for the next stage, where the four progressing teams will vie for the two tickets to the Paris Olympics.

