Punjab to adopt Kerala model to curb illegal migration: Minister

Chandigarh, July 25 (IANS) Punjab NRIs Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday announced that the state would adopt the Kerala model to check illegal migration as well as to ensure basic facilities to the NRIs.

The announcement came during Dhaliwal's visit to Kerala, where he studied initiatives of the NORKA (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) Department.

Dhaliwal praised the Kerala model for its effective measures in preventing illegal migration and ensuring the safe and legal migration of workers. He exhorted that Punjab would replicate similar strategies to protect its citizens from illegal migration and ensure their welfare.

The Punjab government will establish a dedicated agency, similar to NORKA, to regulate migration and provide support to Punjabi NRIs, he said, adding that the agency will focus on preventing illegal migration, promoting safe and legal migration, providing welfare services to NRIs, and enhancing skill development and employment opportunities.

The minister assured the state is committed to safeguarding the interests of its people and will take all necessary steps to prevent illegal migration.

The field agency of the NORKA Department is implementing various government plans, schemes, and welfare initiatives for the benefit of the diaspora. The agency is working to ensure that the diaspora community has access to various government programmes and services. These initiatives aim to improve the lives of non-resident Keralites and provide them with necessary support and assistance.

