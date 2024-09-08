Public is fed up with BJP’s ‘malpractices’, says SP MP

Mathura, Sep 8 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Sunday addressed a press conference in Mathura, slamming the BJP for its alleged “malpractices”.

He stated that the people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with the ruling party's misdeeds.

Yadav discussed the upcoming by-elections in the state and highlighted the public's “discontent” with the BJP, a sentiment he believes was evident in the recent Lok Sabha elections and will further impact the upcoming assembly by-elections.

During an event here, Yadav urged party workers to stay united and asserted that the public stands with the Samajwadi Party and its leader, Akhilesh Yadav.

He confidently predicted that the Samajwadi Party would secure a majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2027. Yadav raised concerns about a recent encounter in Sultanpur, alleging that the BJP government is targeting individuals from specific castes.

The encounter in question involved one Mangesh Yadav, an accused in a robbery case, who was killed by police in Sultanpur. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav had previously questioned the encounter.

On September 5, Akhilesh Yadav condemned the encounter and suggested that those involved in the robbery might have had connections with the ruling party.

"It appears that those involved in the Sultanpur robbery had deep ties with the ruling party. This is why the 'main accused' was contacted for surrender before the fake encounter, and only showy bullets were fired at others. The government should return the stolen goods and provide compensation for the trauma caused, as recovering from such events takes time," Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party is in fact setting sights on the upcoming by-elections to be held on 10 seats in UP. The party is already in talks with the Congress for an alliance for these seats. However, the two outfits have yet to reach an agreement in terms of who will contest on how many seats.

At the same time, the BJP has also put all its strength into the by-elections that will be held on 10 seats soon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.