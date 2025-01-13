Protests continue in Dhanbad over alleged misconduct with girl students, probe underway

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (IANS) An uproar has erupted in Jharkhand's Dhanbad over an alleged incident at Carmel School, Digwadih, where Class 10 girl students were reportedly ordered to remove their shirts, and were sent home wearing only blazers during the school’s 'Pen Day' celebration.

This incident has led to protests and demands for strict action against the school Principal, with demonstrations continuing for the third consecutive day.

Separate teams from the district administration, the Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) arrived at the school on Monday to investigate the matter.

These teams took statements from the school Principal, teachers, and parents of the affected students. Contradictory accounts from both sides have added complexity to the case.

CCTV footage from the school is being scrutinised to establish the facts. The Principal's chamber was sealed on Sunday under instructions from the investigating team to prevent any potential tampering with the evidence.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Madhavi Mishra directed a team led by SDM Rajesh Kumar and District Education Officer Nishu Kumari to record statements from multiple stakeholders, including teachers, staff, and parents.

Additionally, a team formed by Dhanbad Principal District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Tiwari, under JHALSA, conducted an investigation on the school premises for the second consecutive day.

JHALSA Secretary stated that the investigation is still going on, and no official conclusions can be drawn until it is completed.

The controversy arose on January 9, during a 'Pen Day' celebration, when 10th-grade students autographed each other’s shirts with pens. According to the students, the Principal considered the activity indiscipline and reacted by ordering them to remove their shirts, sending them home in their blazers only.

Students alleged that they pleaded for leniency, but the Principal refused to reconsider. However, the principal has denied the allegations, calling them baseless in her statements to the media.

The incident gained widespread attention after going viral on social media. Local MLA Ragini Singh, accompanied by parents, visited the Deputy Commissioner's office to demand action against the school.

Dhanbad MP Dhullu Mahato also condemned the incident, labelling it unfortunate, and urged the administration to take immediate action.

Protests intensified on Monday, with hundreds of students demonstrating outside the school under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The protesters demanded action against the Principal and the cancellation of the school’s recognition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.