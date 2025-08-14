Protesting Chennai corporation sanitation workers detained in midnight crackdown

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) In a late-night operation, police detained hundreds of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conservancy workers who had been staging a sit-in protest for 13 days, demanding the withdrawal of privatisation plans in two city zones.

Around 400 police personnel were deployed at about 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday to clear the demonstration site outside the Ripon Buildings. Nearly 600 protesters, including sanitation workers, advocates, and members of Communist parties, were removed from the pavement and taken in 15 buses to private marriage halls near Kannappar Thidal.

Several protesters fled as the operation commenced.

The workers, opposing privatisation in Royapuram (Zone V) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone VI) and seeking job permanency, had earlier vowed to continue their agitation until Chief Minister M.K. Stalin intervened.

The workers remained firm on their resolve despite a Madras High Court order on Wednesday restricting protests to designated locations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI), the union of the protesting sanitation workers, sent a letter to the Chief Minister, urging immediate intervention.

The letter demanded the reinstatement of dismissed workers, payment of pending wages, regularisation of staff employed under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, and the implementation of promises made in 2021.

It also sought permanent employment for 1,200 workers by September 30, statutory benefits, improved safety measures, and written assurances on job security, along with the rollback of contract labour arrangements.

Meanwhile, Sudhamani, a conservancy worker from Royapuram Zone, alleged that after 3 p.m., the Ripon Buildings premises were closed, forcing women workers to walk to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to use public toilets.

"We will not leave until our jobs are made permanent and privatisation is scrapped," she said.

Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya appealed to the workers to join the private contractor and resume conservancy duties. She noted that both the GCC and the workers had approached the High Court.

"Based on the High Court's direction, the protesting workers in front of the Ripon Buildings have been asked to disperse and join the private firm engaged for conservancy work in Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones," she said.

The mass detention marks a sharp escalation in the standoff, which has attracted political attention and public concern over uncollected garbage piling up in affected areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.