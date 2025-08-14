Delhi-NCR wakes up to light showers, IMD issues 'red alert'

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Light rainfall was recorded in parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) elevated the 'yellow' alert to a 'red' warning for the day.

Visuals from early morning showed steady rain drenching areas of the National Capital, Noida, and Gurugram.

These fresh spells come just days after heavy downpours across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region earlier this week, which had led to several flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain is likely at most locations, along with moderate to heavy showers at isolated places in Delhi and NCR over the next two to three hours.

"Updated nowcast map showing spell of moderate to intense rainfall mainly over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh during the next three hours," the department said in its bulletin at 5:55 a.m. on Thursday.

For Uttar Pradesh, the weather department has issued an orange alert for several northern districts, warning of heavy showers in Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, and Maharajganj.

Rain or thundershowers are expected at most locations in western Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the eastern region on Thursday, with rainfall intensity predicted to ease from August 15.

The IMD also noted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are possible at isolated spots.

Across the country, monsoon activity has intensified, prompting the IMD to issue alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states.

Extremely heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand, while heavy to very heavy showers are expected in Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted at some locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

The department further warned of thunderstorms or lightning at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in Jammu & Kashmir.

