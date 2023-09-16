Prostitution racket busted at Delhi Hotel, 6 arrested

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) With the arrest of six persons, including three women, the Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket running at a East Delhi hotel.

Sharing the details, the police said that on Friday, acting on specific information, a raid was conducted at R.K. Residency (an Oyo Hotel) in South Ganesh Nagar, Delhi, by a team from the Mandawali police station. During

the operation, six individuals were discovered engaged in prostitution.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (46), who is an agent and a resident of Laxmi Nagar, Diwan (29), the hotel manager, and Krunal (27), a customer from Geeta Colony.

"A case under the relevant sections of the ITP Act was registered, and during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the same premises, i.e., RK Residency, had previously been involved in prostitution. As a result, the hotel was sealed by the MCD," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth.

"Recently, it was de-sealed, and they resumed the same illegal activities. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been informed, and the investigation of the case is ongoing," the DCP added.

