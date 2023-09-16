Kapu Nestham Scheme: CM YS Jagan Releases Rs 536 Cr Financial Aid for Women

Nidadavolu: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs. 536.77 crore towards the fourth tranche of Kapu Nestham benefitting 3,57,844 women of Kapu, Ontari, Balija, Telaga and Vontari communities.

Addressing a huge public meeting before releasing the amount through the click of a button here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that the Government has been paying the women beneficiaries, as it strongly believes that only women can skillfully manage household affairs.

So far, the Government spent Rs. 2, 069 crore on Kapu Nestham benefitting Rs.60,000 each, paying Rs.15, 000 every year to Kapu women of 45 to 60 years. Beneficiaries will receive the amount into their bank accounts directly.

He said that the Government has implemented the Kapu Nestham for though the Party has not mentioned it in the election manifesto.

“In our manifesto, we have promised to spend Rs. 2,000 crore every year for the welfare of the Kapus, but we have done more than that,” he said.

Government has so far spent Rs. 22,333crore for Kapu women under YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham and other welfare schemes, he said.

While the Government spent a whopping Rs. 2,35,0000 crore on the welfare schemes, Rs.39, 247 crore including the non-DBT benefits were received by the Kapu women equaling to 16.70 per cent.

The TDP Government did not spend even 10 percent of it during its tenure, he said. Over 34,37,000 women benefited so far under YSR Cheyuta, Kapu Nestham and other schemes.

“We have created 2,06,000 permanent jobs in the last four years and 9.5 percent of the jobs went to Kapu youth and women,” he said, adding that it would help in women empowerment.

Besides giving 2,46,000 house sites to Kapu women and 12 percent of the nominated posts to Kapus, one Kapu Deputy Chief Minister was sharing power along with him, he said.

Unlike the TDP rule, this Government is totally committed for the welfare of all weaker sections and EBC communities, he said.

Responding to local MLA Srinivas Naidu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs.66core for laying a BT road for the benefit of 17 villages in the constituency, Rs.19 crores for upgrading the local hospital into 100-bedded hospital and promised to construct community halls for SCs, BCs and a multipurpose one for all communitie, he said.

