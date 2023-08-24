Proposals worth Rs 7,800cr approved to enhance armed forces' operational capabilities

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) A Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 7,800 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The Defence Ministry said this decision has been taken to enhance the efficiency of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC has granted AoN for procurement and installation of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters.

The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

The DAC has also accorded AoN for procurement of a Ground-Based Autonomous System for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments which will enable various operations like unmanned surveillance, logistic delivery of ammunition, fuel & spares and casualty evacuation on the battlefield, a Defence Ministry official said.

Proposals for procurement of 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG) and Bridge Laying Tank (BLT) have also been given go-ahead by the DAC.

While the induction of the LMG will enhance the fighting capabilities of infantry forces, the BLT will result in faster movement of mechanised forces.

The ministry said that the AoN for procurement of ruggedised laptops and tablets for the Indian Army under Project Shakti has also been accorded.

All these procurements will be sourced from indigenous vendors.

To enhance the operational capability of the MH-60R Helicopters of the Indian Navy, the DAC has accorded AoN for procurement of weapons for the same, the official added.

