Promises made to people haven't been fulfilled, says Pilot

Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, again targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday, stating that the promises made to the public by them have not been fulfilled till date.

"In such a situation, with what face will we go to the people and ask for votes during the elections," Pilot said while addressing a gathering after the unveiling of a martyr's statue at Tiba village in Jhunjhunu district on Monday.

"If I protest, I do it openly but I never lose control over the language. The words that come out of my mouth are not taken back. I have always protested ideologically, politically and administratively, taken to the streets, staged dharnas, gone to jail, held fast, but I never used wrong words.

"Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. She is elder to me, but whenever there was a political confrontation, it used to be on equal front. We defeated her, but I have never used abusive words or bad language, nor will I do it in the future," Pilot said.

The Congress leader also said that he never crosses the limit while delivering speeches.

"My values from childhood taught me to respect the elders. I have always respected the elders. I have neither compromised with the issues, principles and promises made by me before, nor will I do so in the future.

"Whatever issues I have raised, I have given them in writing. We cannot compromise with corruption. The youth of this state want clean politics. I fasted for a day demanding an inquiry into the corruption of the BJP rule. A week has passed, but no action has been taken," Pilot said.

The Congress leader also said that action which should have been taken against the corruption under the BJP rule was not taken.

"Investigate those who rob the people of the state and send them to jail. We will have to fulfil the promises we made to the people. People trusted our words and voted for us," Pilot said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.