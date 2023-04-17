'Charge sheet already filed': SC grants bail to Trinamool's Guj spokesperson in crowdfunding case

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress' Gujarat spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju vehemently opposed Gokhale's bail application before a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Vikram Nath, but they noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the matter.

"Taking into consideration the nature of the allegation and that the charge sheet has already been filed, we are inclined to grant bail," said the bench, in its order.

"The petitioner is directed to be released on bail in connection with the FIR at Cyber Crime P.S. Ahmedabad City, subject to furnishing personal bail bond and sureties to the satisfaction of the trial court. The special leave petition is, accordingly, disposed of. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of," it said.

In January this year, the Gujarat High Court had declined to grant bail to Gokhale, who was arrested from Delhi subsequent to lodging of FIR of December 28, 2022, by Ahmedabad police disclosing commission of offence under Sections 120B, 420, 467,471 of the IPC.

Gokhale moved the apex court challenging the high court order.

According to the FIR, Gokhale, who allegedly claimed that he was RTI activist and a social worker on his various social media platforms, raised over Rs one crore for filing RTIs for public purposes but utilised the money for other purposes, including personal luxuries and lavish living.

