Prof Mohammad Gulrez takes over the charge as AMU V-C (Ld)

Aligarh, April 4 (IANS) Prof. Mohammad Gulrez, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of AMU has taken over the charge as the Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University from Prof Tariq Mansoor, who demitted the office after being nominated as a member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Uttar Pradesh.

"Consequent upon the resignation of Prof Tariq Mansoor, Vice Chancellor, AMU on April 2, 2023, Prof Mohammad Gulrez, Pro-Vice Chancellor shall discharge the duties of the Vice Chancellor until a new Vice-Chancellor assumes office," said an official release by the Registrar, Mohammad Imran.

Former Dean of the Faculty of International Studies, Dean of Students' Welfare and former Chairman of the Department of West Asian and North African Studies, and Director, of Centre of Continuing Adult Education and Extension, AMU, Prof Mohammad Gulrez is the Coordinator, of Conflict Resolution and Peace Studies Programme, and has vast administrative experience.

In addition to his 36 years of teaching and research work, Prof. Gulrez also acted as Director 'Centre for South African and Brazilian Studies (August 2015), which he established in November 2011 at AMU. Previously (from January 1999 to January 2004), he served as visiting Faculty, at the Department of Political and Administrative Sciences at the National University of Rwanda, Africa.

He has been a member of the Executive Council, AMU; Officer on Special Duty, AMU Murshidabad Centre; Founder Director, of the Directorate of School Education; and Provost of the Hall of Residence, AMU.

Professor Gulrez was the Consultant /researcher, Good Governance (Component) for the Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper (PRSP) Project, Government of Rwanda (2002).

He has authored and edited seven books and contributed research papers in research journals, and books published in India and abroad. Some of his publications include Conflict Transformation in West Asia (2004), Settlements and Resistance in the Occupied Territories (Ed.2005), Constitutional Poll Battle: A Study of Iranian Presidential Election 2005 (2008), Area Studies in India (Ed.2009), Arab Spring & Prospects of Peace in West Asia (2015), Prospects of Cooperation in Higher Education and Capacity Building: A Case Study of India and Sri Lanka (2017), etc.

In 2017, Prof. Gulrez was empanelled with ICCR on its prestigious Short Term Chair Professor to the High Commission of India / University of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Previously, as a member and resource person, Prof. Gulrez represented India in Ghana, and Senegal for the Pre-India-Africa Forum Summit Conference sponsored by ICWA/MEA, Govt. of India (2013).

He is on the International Advisory Board of Asian Review Institute of Asian Studies, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.

Prof. Gulrez is currently working on confidence-building measures focusing on both the bi-lateral and multilateral tracks of the peace process. His area of specialisation is Conflict Resolution, Ethnic Conflicts, Civil Society, and Poverty Alleviation. Prof. Gulrez has travelled extensively delivering lectures and participating in conferences and seminars in various universities in the US, Iran, Pakistan, Libya, Rwanda, South Africa, Thailand, the UK, Senegal, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka and Kuwait.

He holds M. Phil and PhD from Aligarh Muslim University.

