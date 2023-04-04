Injured Nadal to miss French Open warm-up tournament in Monte Carlo

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the French Open warm-up tournament, Monte Carlo Masters, as he is still recuperating from his hip injury.

The Monte Carlo Masters is slated to take place from April 8-16 which will mark the beginning of the clay-court season, where the 14-time Roland Garros champion has enjoyed immense success in his career.

"I'm still not ready to compete at the highest level. I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo," the Spaniard tweeted.

"I am not yet in a position to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to return soon," he added.

The 36-year old Nadal has been out of action since his Australian Open second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald, where he aggravated a hip injury.

The Spaniard had also withdrawn from the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open due to grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg.

Last month at the draw ceremony of the Monte Carlo Masters, tournament director David Massey had said that the Spaniard had signed up to compete in the tournament.

However, Nadal brushed off the claims, stating that he is unable to specify a definite time frame for his return.

