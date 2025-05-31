Proclaimed offender wanted in two Excise Act cases arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The Central Range team of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has arrested Jai Singh, a resident of Nangli Vihar, Harphool Vihar, Baprola, Delhi, who was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in two cases registered under the Delhi Excise Act, a statement said.

Jai Singh had been absconding for the past two years and had repeatedly failed to appear in court for trial proceedings. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender in connection with two criminal cases related to illicit liquor trafficking.

On July 16, 2016, Jai Singh was apprehended by the Vasant Kunj (South) Police Station for smuggling illicit liquor. During the raid, police recovered a massive consignment including 70 cases of "Desi Sharab Santra" (amounting to 70,850 bottles), all marked “For Sale in Haryana Only.”

According to Delhi Police, a case was registered under the Delhi Excise Act. However, after securing bail, the accused went underground and failed to appear before the court, leading to the proclamation proceedings.

On May 28 this month, acting on a specific tip-off, the Central Range Crime Branch received information regarding Jai Singh’s whereabouts. The input suggested that the absconding accused, declared PO in two Excise Act cases and missing since May 2023, was hiding in Delhi.

A dedicated team was formed under the leadership of SI Abodh Kumar. The operation was conducted under the close supervision of Inspector Veer Singh and guided by ACP Pankaj Arora of the Central Range, Crime Branch.

Based on manual and technical surveillance, multiple raids were carried out across Central and North Delhi. The team finally succeeded in apprehending Jai Singh from Nangli Extension in the Najafgarh area.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Jai Singh is a habitual offender. A school dropout after Class 5 and a drug addict, he was previously employed as a driver. However, since 2016, he has been actively engaged in the illegal supply of liquor from Haryana to Delhi. Several FIRs are registered against him in various police stations.

