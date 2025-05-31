Two Maoists charge sheeted by NIA in 2022 Jharkhand arms recovery case

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) In a fresh set of chargesheet, two more accused have been named by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a 2022 case relating to seizure of arms and ammunition as part of a conspiracy by the banned CPI (Maoist) terror conspiracy to attack security forces in Jharkhand.

The charges were filed by the agency against Ranthu Oraon and Niraj Singh Kherwar, both hailing from Jharkhand, taking the number of accused in the case RC-02/2022/NIA/RNC to 25.

The NIA has chargesheeted the two under the Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, the local police and CRPF personnel had, in February 2022, launched a joint search operation in the forest area of Bulbul, Lohardaga, Jharkhand, where CPI (Maoist) cadres had gathered to plan an attack on security forces in the Bauxite Mines Area to take revenge against the arrest of their top commander, Prashant Bose.

The gathering was led by the terror organisation’s Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu, along with active cadres Balram Oraon, Muneshwar Ganjhu and 45-60 other cadres.

On their way to Bahabar Jungle, the security forces had come under indiscriminate firing by the CPI (Maoist) cadres at Harkatta Toli and Bangla Pat. An encounter followed, after which the security forces extensively searched the area and seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

Jharkhand Police had initially charge sheeted nine persons in the case. Subsequently, between August 2023 and May 2025, NIA filed five supplementary chargesheets against 23 persons. This included nine accused already chargesheeted by Jharkhand police and further charged under new sections by NIA.

NIA, during the course of investigation, found that the conspiracy was aimed at carrying out terrorist and violent acts and armed rebellion with the objective of threatening the integrity, security, and sovereignty of the nation, and destabilising the government.

Credible evidence collected by NIA against the arrested accused, including Zonal Commander, Sub-Zonal Commander, Area Commander and armed cadres, had also revealed complicity of other CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground supporters. NIA is hunting out the other co-conspirators as part of its efforts to dismantle the CPI (Maoist) network in the country.

