Probe Fahim Khan’s Bangladesh connections: Kirit Somaiya

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday demanded a probe into the Bangladesh links of Nagpur violence mastermind Fahim Khan.

In a letter to Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, he has also sought an investigation into Khan's connections to some scams which have been unearthed in Malegaon.

Somaiya’s demand comes a day after the court sentenced Khan to police custody till March 21.

“Major scams at Malegaon have been exposed in the last four months. There has been a Malegaon Vote Jihad funding scam of Rs 22 crore and Bangladeshi birth certificate scams of 3,978 certificates. Khan has visited Malegaon during the Vidhan Sabha elections and had opened an office of the Minorities Democratic Party there,” said Somaiya.

“There have been arrests of more than two dozen people in connection with possession of caste certificates by submitting fake documents. The probe should be conducted into Khan’s links with Malegaon scam and also his links with political and terrorist organisations,” he added.

He further said that he had come to know that the inflammatory post on social media was initiated from Bangladesh. Therefore, he demanded that the police should investigate Khan’s Bangladesh connection.

According to the FIR lodged in the Ganesh Peth police station, the 38-year-old Faheem Khan has been accused of instigating the mob.

Incidentally, it was Fahim Khan who went to the police station to give a statement. He was the first to gather 30 to 40 people at 11 a.m. ahead of the protest by Bajrang Dal and VHP demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave.

He went to the police station to give a statement and accused VHP and Bajrang Dal of creating trouble by organising the protest. Thereafter, he mobilised the mob and instigated them. He was also accused of inciting the protesters by saying that the police belong to the Hindu community and do not help them.

Khan had contested the state Assembly elections but had lost miserably.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.