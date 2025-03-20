Is Karan Johar introducing debutant filmmaker through ‘Kesari Chapter 2’?

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is introducing a new filmmaker through his production house. On Thursday, the director-producer took to his Instagram, and shared a long note in which he spoke about introducing a new director with his upcoming production.

KJo also shared that the director in question dedicated 4-5 years of their time to the project, and battled the delays induced by the pandemic. However, KJo refrained from taking any names.

He wrote, “When I began producing films (once I stepped into Dharma as an active part of the company), in 2003 with Kal Ho Naa Ho - the idea was to empower filmmakers and storytellers...to pay it forward. We got it right...we got it wrong but the intent was always to put out stories and films we believed in. The motive was only either entertain, seek acclaim or to simply have fun at the movies”.

He further mentioned, “I am so proud to say that our next offering is the 24th debutant filmmaker we have introduced to Hindi cinema! (Trivia for trollers: 90% of them are 'outsiders'). I rarely write notes before the release of a film but few films excite me, energise me and inspire me the way the process of this film has. Our collaborative producer and debutant director have been on the journey of this film for 4 years”.

“The director did nothing else but put his head down and work relentlessly on his film combating pandemic delays and other unforeseen circumstances. I am inspired by the team of actors and technicians who gave the film and the team so much consistent support and love. One can never predict commercial success BUT what I can say with all my heart is that this film is one of Dharma's proudest films. I say this as a filmmaker and an audience. I pray for the team that the audience is coloured in the colour of their passion. See you at the movies”, he added.

While KJo didn’t reveal the film’s title, he did use the saffron colour in the background of his Instagram post, which points to the film being ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ directed by debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi. Karan has earlier written the OTT show ‘Bandish Bandits’, which is available to stream on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.