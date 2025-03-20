Parineeti Chopra gives a peek into her shooting schedule in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra took to social media to give a sneak peek into her shooting schedule in the picturesque Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing stunning visuals and behind-the-scenes moments, the actress offered a glimpse of her busy yet beautiful experience while filming in the serene hills. On Thursday, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures and short videos showcasing the serene beauty of Himachal Pradesh, with mountains and lush greenery forming the perfect backdrop to her shoo

The actress also shared a video of her winking at the camera. One of the photo reads, “Second schedule starts.” She tagged the location Chail, Himachal Pradesh.

Last week, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress expressed pride in her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, calling herself a ‘Harvard wife.' She shared pictures of her politician husband posing in front of Harvard. "My husband is a Harvard return,” she captioned it. Sharing the same picture, Parineeti then humorously added, "Ahem. I'm a Harvard wife. Bye.”

On the professional front, Parineeti has begun filming for her OTT debut series with streaming giant Netflix in February. Announcing the same, she shared a note that read, “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go. A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

The upcoming OTT series, which also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan, is set against the stunning hills of Shimla. This yet-to-be-titled project is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series is directed by Rensil D'Silva.

This marks Parineeti Chopra's fourth collaboration with Netflix. She had previously worked with the streaming giant on Ribhu Dasgupta’s “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali's “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

