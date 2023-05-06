Priyanka pulls out all stops as she storms across K'taka with corruption pitch



Priyanka is on an offensive mode and to a great extent, has succeeded in keeping up the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling BJP. Her road shows, interaction programmes and public rallies have witnessed massive crowds.

Her attack on the ruling BJP government over what she called "looting of Rs 1.5 lakh crore" during its tenure in Karnataka has kicked off a debate in the poll-bound state.

Alleging that the people's money has reached the residences of ministers and leaders, the Congress said that the BJP has betrayed the trust and faith of the people.

"If I had Rs 1.5 lakh crore, I would have got 100 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 117 ESI Hospitals, 750 kilometers of Metro line, 2,250 kilometers of expressway and 30 lakh houses constructed. What happened to that money? It is at the residences of BJP leaders," Priyanka's offensives were on a par with those of Amit Shah and PM Modi.

She also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to the people of the state for giving her grandmother late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi a new lease of political life by electing her in crucial MP elections.

Indira Gandhi got elected from Chikmagalur seat after losing from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh after the emergency.

She appealed to voters that her family is in crisis again and they need to support it again and bring the Congress party to power.

While speaking to IANS senior leader and KPCC spokesperson Nijam Fouzdar stated that Karnataka is going through a huge political change. The administrative corruption and price rise is affecting the common man and the poor. It has posed great challenges in today's life. Priyanka Gandhi coming to Karnataka has only strengthened the Congress party's chances.

Policies and programmes proposed in the manifesto rolled out by the Congress have reached the last man in the row because of her popularity. Wherever she has visited there have been huge crowds attending rallies and roadshows, Nijam Fouzdar stated.

The trend indicates and proves her popularity and the acceptance of people towards the Gandhi family and Priyanka Gandhi. Her visits have increased our chances of going beyond 150 seats in Karnataka in upcoming Assembly elections, he explained.

Aishwarya Mahadev, National Spokesperson, INC speaking to IANS stated that Priyanka Gandhi's rallies in Karnataka have further boosted the election efforts of the Congress. She has a mass base and is recognizable and she is lovable. The best part about her meetings is that all the people, especially the women, strongly resonate with her.

"She has been conducting non-stop rallies and addressing the issues. Her speeches are not about rhetorics and isolated instances. They are real and issues-based. Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are seriously working to further strengthen the state leadership. While in BJP, they are trying to work by neglecting the state leadership that is the reality. Priyanka will add more energy as we near the election," Aishwarya explained.

However, BJP state spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik, speaking to IANS, stated, how many visits has she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) made? They (Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi) have spent hardly any time for Karnataka elections. They have lost their charm now. People who become 'janevdharis' during elections, people who wear 'rudraksha' mala just before elections, people start posing with 'tilak' on their heads just before elections. The electorate has understood their hypocrisy and falseness. So, their reaching out to the electorate is not having a major impact.

