Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her least favourite home chore

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘Heads of State’, has a least favorite household task just like everyone else.

The actress has shared that she once tricked her mother-in-law into doing the task, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She said, “Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough. I'll always try to get someone else to do it”.

She recalled how she made Denise Miller-Jonas, mother of her husband Nick Jonas do the chore.

She told ‘People’, “I can steam an iron, I can fold. But just getting through the process of laundry is just really tough. Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things. … My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me”.

Chopra Jonas adds with a laugh that she plans to give her mother-in-law a heads-up that she disclosed that story.

She added, “I'm going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know’”.

As per ‘People’, since marrying Miller-Jonas’ son in 2018, the actress has been close with her mother-in-law, sharing occasional photos of family outings with 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie on social media.

The Quantico star once revealed that Nick, 32, and his family tuned into the 2000 Miss World pageant she had won. "My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won’”, she said on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ in 2023. "He was 7, I was 17. And he was sitting there, and he was watching”.

The actress stars in Ilya Naishuller–directed ‘Heads of State’ with John Cena as the U.S. president and Idris Elba as the U.K. prime minister. The action-comedy is streaming now on Prime Video. Among Chopra Jonas’ other upcoming screen projects are ‘The Bluff’ starring Karl Urban and ‘Judgment Day’ in which she shares the screen with Zac Efron and Will Ferrell.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.