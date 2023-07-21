Priyanka attacks Modi over Manipur violence

Bhopal, July 21 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of maintaining silence over Manipur violence for 77 days.



She said that Modi was quick to call the Opposition leaders ‘thieves’, he should have shown the same quickness over the horrifying things which are going on in Manipur.

She said that Modi finally broke his silence on Manipur violence but did not miss the opportunity to mix it with politics.

“He was quick to call all Opposition party leaders thieves but was silent for 77 days over Manipur. Even when he finally spoke about Mainpur, he mixed it with politics by naming those states which are ruled by the opposition,” Priyanka said while addressing a public rally at Mela Maidan in Gwalior.

In her first public rally in Gwalior, the bastion of the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia whose shifting in BJP resulted in the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020, Priyanka Gandhi appealed people to “vote for Congress government which can stay for five years.”

As the maximum number of defence personnel come from Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka raised the issue of Agniveer Scheme.

She also targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, alleging scam in the Patwari Recruitment Exam.

While reiterating Congress’s five guarantees for the states, Priyanka requested state party chief Kamal Nath to raise the Rs 600 monthly disabled pension if voted back to power in the state.

“The BJP government is indulging in corruption in such a way that they have not even spared the Mahakal Lok of Ujjain. I think people are well aware. Time has come to decide about your future. It is up to you (people) to decide whether you want to hand over the power to corrupt hands or a person who has a vision for Madhya Pradesh,” she added.

