Priya Banerjee: My character in “Image Of Her” is unlike anything I’ve done before

Mumbai Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Priya Banerjee has given audiences a sneak peek into her upcoming short film “Image Of Her” by sharing behind-the-scenes moments on social media. The short film, written and directed by Pranjal Jain, is set to travel the festival circuit and is said to be partly inspired by true life situations.

While the makers have kept the storyline closely guarded, the film is described as an intimate narrative that touches upon emotions rooted in reality. Pranjal Jain’s writing reportedly draws from lived experiences, though the film itself weaves a fictionalized narrative for screen.

Priya Banerjee, who has carved her niche with diverse projects across digital and film platforms, spoke about what makes this short film stand out for her. Talking about it, Priya said, “I can’t reveal much right now, but I can say that my character in “Image Of Her” is unlike anything I’ve done before. Every role teaches me something new, but “Image Of Her” felt different from the very beginning.

She added, “It has been crafted with honesty, and even though it’s inspired by real-life situations, the storytelling adds its own unique texture. Working on it with Pranjal Jain was deeply fulfilling, and I am looking forward to audiences experiencing it at festivals.”

For the uninitiated, Priya Banerjee is the wife of actor Pratiek Babbar and is the daughter-in-law of veteran actor Raj Babbar. Priya, has started in various projects like Call Me Bae, Mismatched and many more on her own credibility. The actress received great reviews for her performance in all of her professional work

With its grounded inspiration and artistic approach, “Image Of Her” is expected to explore layered emotions, offering Banerjee yet another chance to showcase her versatility as an actor. The short film will soon begin its festival journey, before reaching a wider audience.

–IANS

rd/

