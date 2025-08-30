TN launches Rs 84-lakh project to track Olive Ridley turtles

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned Rs 84 lakh for a two-year study to track the fine-scale movements of Olive Ridley turtles along the State's coastline, aiming to strengthen conservation measures and reduce turtle mortality.

The initiative, running from 2025 to 2027, will employ advanced telemetry technology to monitor turtle behaviour, nesting patterns, and their interactions with fishing activities.

The move comes after hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles were found dead along the northern Tamil Nadu coast between December 2024 and March 2025, many suspected to have perished after becoming entangled in fishing nets.

According to a Government Order issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, 20 Olive Ridley turtles will be fitted with satellite transmitters at key nesting sites, including the Chennai coast and the Cauvery Delta.

These tags will help researchers trace the animals' near-shore movements during the nesting season from November to April.

In addition, 10,000 flipper tags will be deployed to mark individual turtles, allowing long-term monitoring of nest-site fidelity and migratory behaviour.

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will lead the satellite-tagging programme, while the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) will carry out near-shore surveys to map turtle hotspots and assess bycatch risks.

The study will also involve local fishing communities, encouraging fishermen to report turtle sightings and helping identify high-risk fishing zones.

Officials said the participation of stakeholders was vital in creating effective conservation strategies. Funding has been divided between the two institutes, with WII allotted Rs 53.65 lakh to cover the cost of satellite tags, data transmission, and personnel.

AIWC will receive Rs 30.29 lakh to conduct fieldwork, which includes boat hire, accommodation, and procurement of flipper tags.

The government order noted that the project is expected to generate crucial insights into migratory routes, foraging zones, and nesting behaviours of Olive Ridley turtles. The findings will guide policy decisions, including the possible regulation of fishing activities in high-conservation-value areas to mitigate turtle bycatch.

Officials said the project marks a significant step in Tamil Nadu's efforts to safeguard the Olive Ridley, a species classified as vulnerable, and to protect its fragile nesting habitats along the State’s coastline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.