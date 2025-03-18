Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals what's the toughest part of directing while acting

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial ‘L2: Empuraan’, has shared what he thinks is the toughest part in the process of directing especially when the director himself has to act in the same film.

Juggling between the roles of actor and director is no easy feat but, Prithviraj seamlessly balances both responsibilities.

Speaking about his experience of directing while acting, Prithviraj shared, "I’ve never really found it to be very challenging. The toughest part is having to stay in costume and makeup while directing, which I don’t usually enjoy. But beyond that, it’s all part of one giant process”.

He further mentioned, “As a director, I lead the decision-making and creative conception and placing myself as an actor within that doesn’t pose a big challenge for me. In fact, for my next directorial venture, I think I’ll be directing myself again. It’s not something I see as a daunting task”.

With ‘L2: Empuraan’ shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, Prithviraj’s ability to effortlessly switch between roles only adds to the anticipation. His unique vision, both in front of and behind the camera, continues to elevate Malayalam cinema to new heights.

Meanwhile, the superstar, who garnered critical and commercial acclaim for ‘Aadujeevitham’, will be celebrating his 13th wedding anniversary next month.

Last year, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Supriya Menon. In the picture, both of them were seen wearing sunglasses and embracing each other while enjoying a boat ride.

The actor also penned a note in the caption. He wrote, “Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can’t wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come (sic)”.

Supriya also penned a sweet post for her husband on social media. She wrote, "13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that’s been rocky many times! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams & live our best lives”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.