Pritam says his job is to do justice to script and characters, and not visualise how songs would look on actors

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Music composer Pritam, whose OST from ‘Metro...In Dino’, has said that he doesn’t make songs thinking how it would look on Bollywood actors.

The music composer recently spoke with IANS, and shared that as a music composer, he considers it his responsibility to do justice to the script and the character, and not think about who is representing that character on screen, and how his track would look on them.

Pritam told IANS, “It is the hero. It is the protagonist who is important. It's the story. It's the character. ‘Haanikaarak Bapu’ was meant for Geeta and Babita (‘Dangal’) when they were young. So there shouldn't have been a glimpse of Aamir Khan in it. I'll give you a simple example. Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Barfi’ and Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. So I was working with Ranbir Kapoor in parallel, these two films were being made around the same time”.

“‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Jagga Jasoos’ were also overlapping. But, I was not making music for Ranbir Kapoor, I was making for those characters. He's not the same shade. So any artist getting into a project, it is the story which sparks it. It is not the actor. You don't make movies for Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan or Ranbir Kapoor or Ranbir Singh. You make music for the character”, he added.

Earlier, Pritam had revealed that the cult-classic song ‘Channa Mereya’ was initially made for the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and not ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

‘Channa Mereya’ is a modern heartbreak anthem, and boasts of a loyal following with more than 275 million streams on Spotify with daily streams clocking 2, 00, 000. That may not have been the case, had Kabir Khan picked the melody of ‘Channa Mereya’ for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ from Munni’s POV.

He earlier said, “For the same situation of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, I made ‘Channa Mereya’. It got bounced from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and it went to ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’”.

“Mukhra was the same, but the lyrics were different”, he added.

