iPhone 17 Air Leak Reveals Thinnest iPhone Ever with Premium Materials

Apple is gearing up for a major design overhaul with the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, and while much attention has been on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, a new leak has brought the spotlight to a surprising contender — the iPhone 17 Air.

According to the latest reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to boast a titanium-aluminium alloy frame, making it the only model in the series to feature a titanium build. This marks a shift from Apple’s recent design philosophy, where titanium was reserved for the premium Pro models.

Titanium: No Longer a ‘Pro’ Exclusive?

The iPhone 15 Pro series introduced a sleek titanium chassis, which carried over into the iPhone 16 Pro models. However, multiple sources now suggest that Apple is dropping titanium from the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in favour of aluminium. That leaves the new iPhone 17 Air — an ultra-slim, possibly standard model — as the sole bearer of the premium titanium design.

While the titanium in the iPhone 17 Air may be in lower concentration compared to previous Pro models, its inclusion still raises eyebrows. Why is Apple using a Pro-tier material on a non-Pro device? Industry expert Ming-Chi Kuo confirms that titanium isn't being phased out completely — it’s just being repositioned.

iPhone 17 Air: Ultra-Slim Design, Premium Build

Rumours indicate that the iPhone 17 Air will be the slimmest iPhone ever, with a body measuring approximately 5.5mm thick. Despite the slim form factor, Apple is expected to pack this device with high-end performance capabilities. The iPhone 17 Air could come powered by the upcoming A19 chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM.

However, the ultra-thin design may come at a cost. The smartphone is said to include a single rear camera and a smaller battery, which could be a concern for power users. Yet, Apple’s optimisation with iOS and chipset advancements might balance performance and battery life efficiently.

Colour Options and Launch Expectations

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to launch in four colours: black, silver, light gold, and light blue. With its titanium finish and premium feel, it may end up being a standout device in the 2025 iPhone lineup.

As Apple continues to blur the lines between its Pro and standard models, all eyes will be on the September launch event to see how these rumours play out. Will the iPhone 17 Air redefine what it means to be a standard iPhone? Only time will tell.

