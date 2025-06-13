Prime accused in Bengal porn racket case sent to 8-day police custody

Kolkata, June 13 (IANS) A court in Howrah district of West Bengal, on Thursday, remanded Shweta Khan alias Fultusi, the prime accused in a porn racket scam to eight days of police custody.

The policemen of West Bengal Police arrested Khan on Wednesday night.

The main charges against Shweta Khan, his son Aryan Khan, and his minor daughter Zoya Khan are holding a woman from the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal captive for six months and brutally assaulting her with an iron rod after she refused to participate in pornographic video shoots allegedly orchestrated by the three accused.

Both Aryan and Zoya were also arrested on Wednesday before their mother's arrest.

Since Zoya is a minor, her case has been referred for processing under the Juvenile Justice Act and referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

On Thursday after she was presented at the district court, the public prosecutor argued that since her arrest the prime accused had been trying to mislead the investigating official by making contradictory statements one after another.

While she was on the run she had adopted several techniques to hide her locations from the cops, though during that period she was in constant touch with her son, the public prosecutor told the court.

Earlier on Thursday morning, when Shweta Khan was taken to a rural hospital in Howrah for a medical check-up, she told media persons that she had been framed in the matter and also said that her side of the story should also be heard.

Aryan has already denied his involvement in the porn racket and said that he had a relationship with the victim woman who wanted to marry him.

On Wednesday, police action in the matter was intensified after the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the incident and wrote to the West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, demanding immediate arrests under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The NCW also instructed the state police to ensure that the victim receives free medical treatment and psychological counselling.

Additionally, the Commission has directed the DGP to submit a detailed action-taken report within three days.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, has alleged that Shweta Khan has close links with several senior leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

