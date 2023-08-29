President, PM, Stalin greet people on Thiruvonam

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 29 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other leaders greeted people on Onam, the traditional harvest festival besides the homecoming of King Mahabali in Kerala.

Among others who wished Kerala include Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and many others.

"Greetings to all fellow citizens and our brothers and sisters in Kerala on Onam! On this auspicious occasion we express our gratitude to Mother nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all," said Murmu.

In Modi’s post on X, he said, "Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy and immense prosperity." "Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala,".

Stalin, taking a political posture on Thiru Onam, said just like King Mahabali who didn’t differentiate between people, wished Onam and expected that all should stand together to have a government that sees all as one.

Onam is the ‘mother’ of all festivals in Kerala and a truly secular one and the highlight irrespective of caste,creed or religion is the traditional 26 dish Onam 'sadhya' (feast).

The sadhya especially, during Onam, has to be served on the banana leaf and in some places it’s partaken while sitting on the floor, reminiscing the olden style.

Alcohol also forms a part of the celebrations which can be gauged by the sale of liquor. As per figures from the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer in the state- Bevco, and on First Onam- Sunday the sales touched a record Rs 116 crore.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha member Congress Working Committee member Kodikunnil Suresh chose this day to stage a protest to open the eyes of the government which is not coming to the trials and tribulations of the beleaguered farmers in the state presently in deep crisis.

On this day, the state literally is closed for all practical purposes and gets back to normalcy only next Monday.

