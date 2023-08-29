Sunny Singh, Kriti Kharbanda to star in Abir Sengupta's 'Risky Romeo'

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actors Sunny Singh and Kriti Kharbanda will be seen starring in Abir Sengupta's upcoming film 'Risky Romeo'.

The cast and crew members will start shooting in winter, confirmed the actors via a social media post.

This film is said to be an intriguing blend of explosive drama and a contemporary exploration of existential crisis. It is being touted as a stylish and edgy neo-noir comic tragedy.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared the first look of the poster and wrote: "Looks like tragedy is the new comedy, or is it vice versa? Excited to present to you the first look of my next film #riskyromeo Filming begins this winter."

Kriti too shared the same poster and wrote: "Looks like tragedy is the new comedy, or is it vice versa? Excited to present to you the first look of my next film #RiskyRomeo."

Abir is known for directing the Kiara Advani-starrer 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Sunny made his film debut with a brief role in 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji' (2011), and had a supporting role in 'Akaash Vani' (2013). His first commercial success was the buddy film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', and his highest-grossing release came in 2018 with the romantic comedy 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. He was also seen in 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Kriti made her Hindi film debut with 'Raaz: Reboot; (2016) and played a PCS Officer in 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' (2017), 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' (2018) and 'Housefull 4'.

