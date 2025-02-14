President Murmu to visit Bengaluru today to attend 'International Women’s Conference'

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka on Friday to attend the inaugural session of the 10th International Women's Conference (IWC), organised by The Art of Living in Bengaluru.

The International Women's Conference will be hosted by The Art of Living from February 14 to 16 at its International Centre.

Bollywood celebrities Sharmila Tagore and her granddaughter and popular actress Sara Ali Khan, as well as actor-turned-politician Hema Malini will also attend the conference.

An official statement from The Art of Living said, "It is rare to have a prolific personality like Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, speak on the subject of mind and consciousness -- something everyone is eagerly looking forward to."

"At a time when the world is witnessing profound shifts in leadership and gender roles, her presence at IWC underscores the significance of this transformative gathering in shaping an inclusive future-- not just in policy but in every sphere of life," the statement added.

At the IWC, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and her granddaughter, actress Sara Ali Khan, will come together for a rare conversation about legacy, identity, and the evolving role of women in the film industry in a session titled "Circle of Wisdom".

Hema Malini will also share her perspectives as an artist, leader, and parliamentarian, making this conference a deeply personal and thought-provoking dialogue on balancing tradition with modernity in the public eye, The Art of Living said.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, as well as Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, will also attend the conference.

Industry leaders, including Radhika Gupta (MD and CEO, Edelweiss MF), Nivruti Rai (MD and CEO, Invest India), Priti Rathi Gupta (Founder, Lxme), Amisha Vora (CMD, Prabhudas Lilladher), Simi Sabhaney (Chief Growth Officer, Dentsu), and Sangeeta Jindal (Chairperson, JSW Foundation) will share their journey through the ever-evolving business landscape. They will also discuss the mindset and inner strength that helped them navigate life's challenges.

Inspired by a poem by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, IWC's theme, "Just Be", invites leaders to pause, reflect, and lead from a space of awareness.

The discussions at IWC will go beyond rhetoric, emphasising how stillness can become strength and authenticity can guide leadership.

Bhanumathi Narasimhan, the esteemed sister of global humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, chairs the International Women's Conference.

She leads The Art of Living's initiatives in women's welfare, child care, education, and environmental sustainability.

