India, US to work on ties with 'more speed' now, says PM Modi

Washington, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump made "immense personal contribution" strengthening the relationship between the two countries in his first term and the two sides will "work with more speed" during his second term.

President Trump called the Prime Minister "great friend of mine".

The two leaders met for the first time after President Trump's return to the White House for a second non-consecutive term with evident warmth, friendship and familiarity and referred to their close relationship and how they will use it to advance India-US ties.

"You've made an immense personal contribution towards strengthening our relations, towards making them more comprehensive, and attaining unprecedented heights in our relationship," Prime Minister Modi said through a translator referring to the President's first term and the progress made in the relationship.

"I firmly believe that in your second term we will work with even more speed."

The Prime Minister also noted for the President that he puts India's national interest ahead of everything like him.

"One thing that I deeply appreciate, and I learned from President Trump, is that he keeps the national interest supreme. And like him, I also keep the national interest of India at the top of everything else."

President Trump went on to lay out the agenda for the talks, clearly demonstrating his eagerness to pursue America's national interest in his talks with the Prime Minister.

"They're going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas. We have more oil and gas than any other country in the world, by far, and they need it, and we have it. And we're going to talk about trade, we're going to talk about many things, but it's really an honour to see you, and you have been my friend for a long time," Trump said.

Senior Trump administration officials told reporters earlier previewing the meeting that the two sides will resume working on a trade deal and hope to wrap it up in 2025.

"I am delighted to see you back in the White House I congratulate you on behalf of 140 crore people of India...people of India gave me an opportunity to serve as PM for the third time...in this term, I have the opportunity to work with President Trump once again for the next four years, and it is a great pleasure...I can say from my past experience of working with you in your first term, we will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the same bond, same trust and the same excitement," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also talked of 'Howdi Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' events.

"I am happy that as soon as I entered this room, my friend reminded me of Ahmedabad and cricket stadium where we held a big rally and the events that we did in Ahmedabad "Namaste Trump" and "Howdi Modi" in Houston... sounding echo of those events can heard even today in India and the world," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.