President Murmu in Ranchi for BIT-Mesra's platinum jubilee celebrations

Ranchi, Feb 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Friday for a two-day visit. She was warmly received at Birsa Munda Airport by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, and other prominent figures.

Soon after her arrival President Murmu reached the Raj Bhavan, where she will stay overnight.

Having previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand for six years, President Murmu is familiar with this residence. During her stay, President Murmu is scheduled to hold formal meetings with various dignitaries and Raj Bhavan staff.

On Saturday, February 15, President Murmu will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Birla Institute of Technology in Mesra (BIT-Mesra), Ranchi, as the chief guest.

The BIT-Mesra is commemorating its 75 years of academic excellence, research and technological innovation, with fervour on Saturday.

President Murmu will also inaugurate the research exhibition-cum-display organised in the institute's auditorium. Following the ceremony, the President is set to depart directly for the airport at 12.45 p.m.

Governor Gangwar welcomed President Murmu on the social media platform X, stating, "Johar! Honourable Madam President, you are heartily welcome and congratulated in the holy land of Jharkhand."

He later added, "You are heartily welcome to Raj Bhavan. There is an atmosphere of joy in the entire Raj Bhavan family with your arrival."

Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey also extended her welcome, writing, "President Murmu is welcome to the holy land of Lord Birsa Munda. Hearty Johar."

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, through its general secretary and central spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya, congratulated the President on her arrival. Bhattacharya praised President Murmu for the constitutional protection she has provided to Jharkhand and described her tenure as governor as unforgettable.

Extensive security measures have been implemented for the President's visit, with over 3,500 additional security personnel deployed across the city, including 5 IPS officers, 20 DSPs, 60 Inspectors, and 250 Sub-Inspectors.

