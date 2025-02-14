Hina Khan gives us an insight into her Valentine's Day celebration with beau Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Love is in the air for actress Hina Khan. She recently took to her official IG and gave her InstaFam an insight into her Valentine's Day celebration with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan shared a picture of herself lying in her bed, holding a massive bouquet. The diva captioned her V-Day post, "This is how my day started...Valentine’s Day is also his Birthday but he never fails to Surprise me. Always makes an effort to make me feel special on this special day reserved for Love. He often says, everyday is a Valentine’s Day with you.. That's a feeling of warmth for Life.. My Home...Thank you for fixing me ...I love you @rockyj1".

Rocky Jaiswal turned 38 today on February 14, 2025.

Previously, Hina Khan showered praises on Rocky Jaiswal, the 'wonderful person' in her life. The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress shared a post on her Instagram stories that read, "Name a wonderful person you know who was born in February month."

Replying to his, Hina Khan wrote, "The best Human @rockyj1 Your Birthday month has officially begun Saint Valentine."

Additionally, calling Rocky Jaiswal, 'the best human in her life.' Hina Khan shared a couple of unseen pictures of the couple's journey together on social media.

She wrote on Instagram, "For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says I GOT YOU."

She added, "To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. we have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic.”

Hina Khan has been battling stage-3 breast cancer, and Rocky Jaiswal has been her constant support during these difficult times.

