Laos to tighten telecom rules for enhanced cybersecurity

Vientiane, Feb 14 (IANS) Laos' Ministry of Technology and Communications has issued strict regulations regarding the use of telecommunication and internet services in the country, aiming to ensure secure and efficient operations while protecting against fraud.

Individuals, legal entities, and telecommunications and internet service providers are strictly prohibited from connecting Laos' telecommunication and internet systems to foreign networks without prior authorisation from the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Laos National Radio on Friday.

This measure aims to curb fraudulent activities, including scams operated by criminal groups and call-centre fraud.

The ministry has also established a committee to oversee telecommunications and internet connections and ensure compliance with national laws. This body will monitor and enforce regulations to maintain secure and reliable digital communications in Laos.

The notice, issued on Wednesday, reaffirms the Laos government's commitment to promoting the safe and efficient use of telecommunications and internet services, supporting the country's digital transformation goals.

The government's initiatives to combat cyber fraud have gone beyond merely regulating telecommunications. Recently, Electricite du Laos (EDL) implemented a reduction in electricity supply to the Tachileik district in Myanmar's Shan State, an area recognised for its involvement in call-centre scams.

The move follows a similar action by Thailand, which cut power supply to disrupt criminal operations in the area. EDL confirmed that electricity restrictions aim to prevent misuse by illegal groups while minimising the impact on local residents.

The state enterprise emphasised that the Lao government does not supply power to unlawful entities, ensuring that energy exports are directed towards supporting public infrastructure, businesses, and essential services.

