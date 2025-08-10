President Murmu pays tributes to V. V. Giri on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to former President V. V. Giri on his birth anniversary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official said on Sunday.

Bharat Ratna Varahagiri Venkata Giri served as the fourth President of India, holding the office from August 24, 1969, to August 24, 1974.

He served as the country's Vice-President from 1967 to 1969 before becoming the President.

Notably, he was the only person to have been elected as an independent candidate to the presidency, underscoring his broad acceptability and popularity across political lines.

Born on August 10, 1894, in Odisha's Berhampur, Giri was a prominent figure in the Indian political landscape, known for his contributions to the labour movement and his strong advocacy for worker's rights, according to his profile posted on the President of India website.

Giri completed his initial education in India before proceeding to Ireland to study law and social science at the University College Dublin.

His time in Ireland also saw him participating in the Irish freedom movement, cementing his interest in issues related to labour and social justice.

Upon his return to India, Giri became actively involved in the Indian freedom struggle.

He also emerged as a strong voice for the labour movement, championing the cause of workers and trade unions across the country.

After Independence, Giri held several significant political positions, including Labour Minister, a role where he could directly impact the cause he was so passionate about.

His efforts led to the establishment of the Central Advisory Council and the Indian Labour Conference.

Throughout his career, Giri was deeply committed to the principles of social justice and equality.

His work in the sphere of labour rights and his tenure as President were marked by this unwavering commitment.

Giri passed away on June 24, 1980, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian labour movement and politics.

