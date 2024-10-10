President Murmu extends Durga Puja greetings to nation

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended Durga Puja greetings to the nation, stating that the festival is an occasion to fully devote ourselves to Goddess Durga and promote unity and understanding among all religions.

"Durga Puja is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. Let us pray that Maa Durga gives us strength, courage, and determination to create a just, sensitive, and equitable society," Murmu said, as she extended her greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens of the country.

"Goddess Durga is considered the symbol of Shakti. It is a festival of devotion and during this period we take our spiritual journey to a higher level of consciousness. This festival is an occasion to fully devote ourselves to Goddess Durga and promote unity and understanding among all religions," said a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoting President Murmu.

"On this auspicious occasion of propitiating Mahashakti, let us resolve to treat women with utmost respect and regard," the President said.

The festival of Durga Puja, which usually takes place in September or October and lasts for 10 days, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India, particularly in West Bengal.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda sought blessings of Maa Durga at the Santosh Mitra Square Puja Pandal in Kolkata.

Union Minister Nadda, in a post on social media platform X, said, "I pray for the well-being and prosperity of our nation. Maa Durga embodies Nari Shakti and symbolises the triumph of truth over evil. May her divine blessings inspire us all to uphold righteousness and foster unity among the people."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.