PGTI Tour: Top golfers to fight for title in fourth edition of J&K Open

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Top golfers of the country including Angad Cheema, Shaurya Binu, Yashas Chandra, Abhinav Lohan, and Olympian Udayan Mane will be in action in the fourth edition of the J&K Open golf tournament, which will be held at the pristine Jammu Tawi Golf Course in Jammu, from October 23 to 26.

The event, announced by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) along with J&K Tourism on Thursday, will have a total prize purse of INR 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 27.

The otter top Indian professionals participating in the event include Saarthak Chhibber while the foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek and American Dominic Piccirillo.

Vivekanand Rai, Director, Tourism – Jammu, said, the UT of Jammu & Kashmir is an ideal destination for Golf Tourism for business and leisure travellers from all across the world. “We have had a mutually beneficial association with the PGTI through the staging of the J&K Open golf tournament over the last three years. The event also provides us with a great platform to showcase the world-class golfing venues in J&K to a wider audience,” he said.

Kapil Dev, President, PGTI, said, “The PGTI is delighted to return to the mesmerizing surroundings of J&K for the fourth edition of the J&K Open. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for partnering with us in staging this event which has emerged as one of the biggest attractions on the PGTI schedule. The tournament also helps promote J&K as a top-notch destination for Golf Tourism. I wish the players all the best.”

Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course, designed by internationally renowned designer Col. K.D Bagga. The course was commissioned on April 24, 2011. This picturesque Golf Course is located along the National Highway 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in a valley along the river Tawi. The course has fairways approximately 6600 meters in length, it has two big and three small water bodies, and a water channel about 3200 meters long.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "The tournament goes a long way in promoting Golf Tourism in J&K. We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for their continued support to the PGTI. We’re excited about witnessing yet another exciting week of golf amidst the serene setting of J&K."

