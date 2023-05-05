President launches 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign

Bhubaneswar, May 5 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday launched the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign by the Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra in Mayurbhanj.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said: "Addiction is a disorder. It is a social, economic, physical and mental curse. Drug addiction causes tension in family and society. Therefore, there is a need to make people aware about the ill effects of drug abuse, she said.

She appreciated the Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality. Murmu wished for the success of the 'Addiction Free Odisha' campaign.

The President, who is on a three-day visit to native district Mayurbhanj, also laid the foundation stones of a community centre at SLS Trust School to be built by NABARD and a skill development centre. She spent some time with the school students and villagers at her in-law's village.

Earlier in the day, Murmu was accorded a warm reception by people at Badampahar in Rairangpur of the district as she came home nearly a year after her election as the President.

Recalling her journey, she said that right from her childhood, she had the urge to learn a lot.

Though her father was not affluent, he wanted her to pursue higher studies. There were no resources at home, but there was will-power and when there is will-power, the way is automatically paved, she said.

Murmu paid respects to her teachers, neighbours, and seniors who have always loved and supported her during her journey.

The President also inaugurated a 100 feet Flag Mast by hoisting the Tricolour near Badabandha.

