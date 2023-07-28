Preneet Kaur writes to PM Modi, seeks relief for flood-hit Punjab

Chandigarh, July 28 (IANS) Former external affairs minister and Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief for people badly affected in Punjab.

In her letter, she wrote: "As you are aware, the incessant floods have devastated 19 districts in Punjab, including my constituency, Patiala, which has been the worst affected. Around 500 villages have marooned and 1.25 lakh acres of farmlands are still under deep waters. Patiala city, many towns, and a large number of 'bastis' (villages) in the constituency have been badly hit."

Describing the damage to the crops, she further wrote, the Kharif crop is totally destroyed, over three feet sand and silt brought in by the Ghaggar river is deposited all over the fields, leaving little chance for re-sowing of paddy and other crops, for it is not immediately possible to reclaim the lands.

"It needs a great deal of effort and funds, too. The loss of dwellings and cattle heads has further added to the despair of these people."

Requesting a special one-time special assistance for Punjab, she wrote: "While I would like to thank you and the Central government for sending Rs 218.40 crore to Punjab for undertaking various measures to deal with the disaster, I would like to suggest for your consideration that a special one-time assistance may be directly given to the farmers which could be released through the Prime Minister's Kisan Sanmaan Nidhi Yojana."

Urging the Prime Minister for a package for farm labourers and people belonging to the economically weaker section, she said: "A similar dispensation could be considered for the farm labourers and other weaker sections of the populace who have completely lost their home and all their belongings within."

