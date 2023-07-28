NLC land acquisition: PMK protest turns violent after police detain Anbumani Ramadoss

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) The Pattali Makkal Katchi's protest against the acquisition of farmland for expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) turned violent when cadres started pelting stones after the party state president and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss was detained by police,

After his address at the protest venue, the PMK leaders and cadres led by Ramadoss tried to picket in front of the public sector, NLC office premises.

The party cadres were shouting slogans against the NLC and its acquisition of wetlands and other farmlands, when police personnel detained some of the cadres and leaders. When Ramadoss was detained, the workers turned violent and broke the windowpanes of two police vehicles.

After the cadres threw stones and plastic bottles at the police and picketed the vehicle carrying Ramadoss, police resorted to lathicharge.

The police and cadres then entered into a free-for-all with the police caning and the cadres throwing water bottles and stones at them.

The PMK has been in the forefront of the fight against the acquisition of agricultural land and wetland by the NLC.

